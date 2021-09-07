Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 10,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 223,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 195,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.