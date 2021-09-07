Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $138.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

