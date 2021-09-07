Bp Plc Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bp Plc raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 269.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

NEM opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

