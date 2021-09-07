Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $448,884,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

