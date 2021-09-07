Bp Plc Has $1.88 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

