Bp Plc Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 300,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $109.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $122.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

