Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

