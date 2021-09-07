Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,436 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $276.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $194.64 and a one year high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

