Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BP PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 16.9% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 52,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in American Tower by 101.3% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of AMT opened at $302.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.28 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $302.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

