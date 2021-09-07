Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

