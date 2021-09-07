Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.