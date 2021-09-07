Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 395.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395.80 ($5.17).

BRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BRW traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 406 ($5.30). The company had a trading volume of 221,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 223.50 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 409 ($5.34). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 371.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 344.49. The company has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

