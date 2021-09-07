Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bridge Investment Group.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of BRDG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,331. Bridge Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

