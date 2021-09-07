Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Shares Gap Down to $9.97

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $9.75. Bridgetown shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 4,175 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bridgetown by 9,238.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Bridgetown by 39.4% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

