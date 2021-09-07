BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BrightSphere Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

