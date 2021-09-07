Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on Britvic and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $211.55.

BTVCY opened at $27.77 on Monday. Britvic has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

