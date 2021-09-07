Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $572.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $555.00 to $572.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.01. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

