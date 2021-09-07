Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $478.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $343.48 and a 12-month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.