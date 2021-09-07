Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,267. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 58.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after buying an additional 11,383,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after buying an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $65,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

