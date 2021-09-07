Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.82. Eaton reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

