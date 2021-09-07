Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $97,229. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,860,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Haemonetics by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

