Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 107,441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 631.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

