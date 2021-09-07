Brokerages Anticipate MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will report $1.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.70. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 14.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of MasTec by 24.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTZ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. 9,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,551. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.