Brokerages Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Open Lending reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 54,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,301. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,121,300. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 15.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

