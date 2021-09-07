Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce $59.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.97 million. Repay reported sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $289.01 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Repay by 90.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 381,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

