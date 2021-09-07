Brokerages Expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post sales of $282.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.14 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $223.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

