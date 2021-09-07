Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698 over the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

