Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $1,074,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,701. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew R. Ruth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

OPNT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 22,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $79.82 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.