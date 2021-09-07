Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $1.49. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 5,252,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.