Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce sales of $701.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.37 million and the lowest is $695.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $398.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $392.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Teleflex by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 28,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 66.7% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $3,014,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 98.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

