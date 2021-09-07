Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $23.67

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Separately, Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000.

NYSE ATI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 41,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

