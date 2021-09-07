Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $9.39

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.17. 202,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

