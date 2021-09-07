Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target at $298.06

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.85. 336,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,781,773. Baidu has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

