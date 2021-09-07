Brokerages Set Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target at $4.60

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The company has a market cap of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

