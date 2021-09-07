Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $41.50

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. 227,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,161. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

