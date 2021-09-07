Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Price Target at $44.83

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,939. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

