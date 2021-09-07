Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $16.63

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,321. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,285,750 shares of company stock valued at $135,686,400. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Verra Mobility by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 90,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 32,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

