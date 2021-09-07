Brokerages Set ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target at $49.86

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 387,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,195,500. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.