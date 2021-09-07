Brokerages Set Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Target Price at $17.50

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Vitru during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vitru by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

VTRU opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $391.99 million and a PE ratio of 62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

