Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

