Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $656.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.16 million to $663.39 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

