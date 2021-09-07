Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.27 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report $656.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.16 million to $663.39 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $807.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.