BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOOO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.46.

DOOO stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

