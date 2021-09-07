BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOOO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $101.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

