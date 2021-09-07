BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$135.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP to C$122.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$127.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.38. BRP has a 12-month low of C$61.35 and a 12-month high of C$126.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.