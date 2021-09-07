Bunzl (LON:BNZL) PT Raised to GBX 2,450 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,612 ($34.13) on Monday. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,607.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,421.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

