Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of BFLY stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 84,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,359. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. Butterfly Network has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.