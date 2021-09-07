Cadence Bank NA Buys 218 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

