Cadence Bank NA Buys 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $495.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $343.48 and a twelve month high of $507.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.01. The firm has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

