Cadence Bank NA Grows Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.