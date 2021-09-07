Cadence Bank NA Has $544,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $278.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.